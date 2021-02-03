Jujutsu Kaisen Y bleach Maybe they have more in common than you think, and that is that although the first impression you have of them is that they ‘don’t look that much alike’, you should probably think twice. Will not the curses of Jujutsu and the Hollows of bleach beings with the same nature?

While we let you reflect a little on it, we tell you that in Twitter We learned about an upcoming collaboration between the creators of both franchises: Tite Kubo Y Gege Akutami.

The official count from Jujutsu Kaisen ad the official sale of a fan book on March 4, 2021. With around 10 pages full of conversations and debates that both authors have had, unpublished information from both works will surely be revealed.

The publication ends by promising that color images will also be published with the favorite characters of each manga, drawn by the other. So you can imagine another epic crossover by the feathers of two successful mangakas from the Weekly Shonen Jump.

Let’s Not Lie: We Fans Love These Jump Collaborations

From the community point of view, it is quite interesting to see this type of interaction, since Tite Kubo could be considered a veteran author of the magazine, who has returned to the spotlight after years, fueled by the return of bleach to anime.

While Gege Akutami has openly expressed his admiration for Kubo, at the same time Jujutsu Kaisen remains a stable favorite in the manga market with each new issue.

Definitely this fanbook and art crossover will be a must for fans of these works.

Would you like this collaboration between bleach Y Jujutsu Kaisen? Let us know in the comments.



