Jujutsu Kaisen had 763,914 visit readings, which contrasts with the 719,680 readings this week of One Piece.

At the moment, Jujutsu Kaisen is at one of the most chilling points in history, after the death of one of the most powerful sorcerers, The battle against Sukuna, the king of curses, continues on the edge of the mist.

We don't know what to expect or what will happen, at times everything seems lost and sometimes there are glimmers of hope. Perhaps due to the critical nature of the situation, the week's readings favored Jujutsu Kaisen before One Piece, Let's remember that the pirate manga begins a new arc.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Nobara Kugisaki dead?

In chapter 18 of the second season of the anime, what could be Nobara's death was presented. Let us remember that after this event, the sorceress has not appeared in the manga again.

However, in one of the chapters, in which Itadori talks with Megumi, they make a hopeful comment. Yuji doesn't give up on the idea of ​​having her with them again. Fan theories suggest that the sorceress could be in a more than critical condition but alive.

So some strange spell could bring her back at some point…

