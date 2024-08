The account X official of Gege Akutami revealed that the manga of JUJUTSU KAISEN will end with the next five chapters in issue 44 of the weekly Weekly Shonen Jump coming out next September 30th.

The author launched the series in the magazine in March 2018, and Shueisha published the twenty-seventh monograph volume last July 5.

Source: Gege Akutami away Anime News Network