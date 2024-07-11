Writer and artist Gege Akutami stated that the Shinjuku arc will be the last of Jujutsu Kaisen, so we would be very close to finally seeing the end of the manga that inspired a series that will just make the jump to the Culling Game arc.

Now, it seems that now we are going to believe Gege Akutami because in chapter 264 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga two very interesting events occur that have Sukuna, the King of Curses, cornered.

It’s worth noting that there are plenty of spoilers ahead for JJK’s manga, so if you don’t want us to spoil the experience for you, check out Manga Plus to get an idea of ​​everything that’s going on with this story.

We also recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen and Cartoon Network’s Regular Show showcase a remarkable collaboration

Jujutsu Kaisen #264: Okkotsu’s technique works, Yuji wants to get Megumi back and a huge ladder falls on Sukuna again

After several weeks of rest in favor of the health of the author Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen returns with more regular publications. Now we saw that Okkotsu’s plan to use purple from Gojo’s body bears fruit, as he broke the King of Curses’ dominance, however, he also weakened his own.

Okkotsu is making a great effort, as he sacrificed his life while Rika possesses his body to confront Sukuna using Gojo’s body, however, this does not mean that he has the same power as the heir of the 6 eyes.

The good thing is that managing to activate Gojo’s purple technique opened a door for Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo to be able to deliver a much more effective offensive against Sukuna.

Source: Shueisha, Shonen Jump

What happens in chapter 264 of Jujutsu Kaisen is that Aoi Todo uses her boogie woogie technique to change Itadori’s body so he can attack Sukuna with greater force.

With each blow, Itadori manages to make Sukuna start spitting out one of his fingers and try to get Fushiguro to come out of there, but the job is not quite done. However, it seems that there is not much left.

When it seems that Todo only has one boogie woogie left, Sukuna believes that it will be used to get Itadori to attack again, however, it turns out that it is Angel who appears to make a “Jacob’s Ladder” to the King of Curses.

Jacob’s Ladder was already used by Okkotsu when he still had one arm left and was about to break Sukuna’s wicker basket.

Source: Shueisha, Shonen Jump

Now it only remains to be seen in Jujutsu Kaisen if there is a chance that the King of Curses will be defeated once and for all.

What do you think will happen with Jujutsu Kaisen? Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.