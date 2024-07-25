After a well-deserved week of rest or perhaps rethinking creative directions, Gege Akutami brought us chapter 264 of Jujutsu Kaisen and that means it follows the Battle at Shinjuku arc which looks like it will soon have some sort of conclusion.

Chapter 264 of Jujutsu Kaisen This is part 36 of The Decisive Battle in the Shinjuku Uninhabited Area where the sorcerers are facing Sukuna one by one in a battle that seems to have no end.

It should be noted that there is an exaggerated amount of spoilers that can ruin your experience if you are not up to date with the series. With this warning, we proceed to tell you what happened with this chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen #264: Jacob’s Ladder falls on Sukuna

The 263rd of this original manga created by Gege Akutami We stayed that the plan that the sorcerers had was that Angel was going to throw Jacob’s Ladder on Sukuna, this thanks to Aoi Todo’s technique.

Sukuna realizes that he has a way to escape the attack and stop Angel, who is not really a sorcerer. Just as the King of Curses was ready to make his attack, something happened.

When Sukuna tried to place a Black Flash on Angel, Aoi Todo stood in his way and managed to stop him. Even the King of Curses admits that he is a real sorcerer.

Sukuna believes that he has nothing left to lose since Aoi is already gone and he can deal with Angel later. The one he cares about now is Yuji, but the miracle is present again.

Yuji is close to subduing Sukuna thanks to his dominance

It happens that in episode 264 of Jujutsu KaisenYuji climbs up the pillar of light, taking damage from Jacob’s Ladder with the sole purpose of attacking the King of Curses.

There’s even a moment where the protagonist of this series grabs Sukuna by the legs to slam him into a building, which should translate into some kind of damage.

But the matter does not stop there, because after his training with Kusakabe, Itadori learned the basic fundamentals of how a barrier technique is done, which translates into mastery.

This means that Yuji has the King of Curses cornered. But will it be enough for a checkmate?