













Jujutsu Kaisen 253 confirms publication date and asks that leaks not be spread









Chapter 253 Jujutsu Kaisen is almost with us, however, after several incidents with leaks, now the manga's official social networks are calling on their followers to ask them not to spread or consume spoilers.

That's right, after there was an uproar over the downing of a couple of agents running an illegal online manga site, The anime industry has begun to try to generate more awareness among its audience.

Obviously, the most affected manga installments are the popular ones, as is the case with Jujutsu Kaisenwhich after important leaks – such as the death of Gojo Satoru itself – asked followers of the story to avoid consuming the delivery illegally.

However, it looks quite difficult, the story is incredible and fans are eagerly waiting for the new chapters. Nevertheless, after the call on the official page, perhaps readers prefer to respect the artists behind Jujutsu Kaisen and choose to wait for the original publication. Here is what they mention in the publication:

“More information about the publication will be announced in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 15, which will be published on March 11 (Monday) [aquí, domingo]. Please don't miss it! “Furthermore, we ask for your cooperation in preventing the dissemination of advance information illegally uploaded before the release date.”

Now that you know this, what will you do? Will you wait for the official publication or will you still choose to read it first?

Source: Studio MAPPA

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen: How to destroy a female character in a shonen in two chapters

When does Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 come out? Where can I read it?

Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most important dark shonen of today, and in fact, the mangaka reported that the delivery is about to end, although this does not imply that we will soon stop seeing our favorite sorcerers.

Chapter 253 Jujutsu Kaisen will be published on March 10, 2024 around 9 a.m., via Manga Plusthe official online page of Shuēisha which, it should be noted, has a free modality.

So try to watch the episode through legal channels from that moment on and before doing so, avoid spoilers on social networks.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)