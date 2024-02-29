













Jujutsu Kaisen 252: Sorcerers already had their attack plan ready to defeat Sukuna









What happens with Jujutsu Kaisen 252 is that we are going to have a better context of what the actions of the sorcerers have been like in the final part of Culling Game, which is the arc that has lasted since the Shibuya Incident ended.

In advance we tell you that there are many spoilers coming, so if you don't want us to ruin your experience, we ask that you please go visit any of our other anime notes. If you are tempted, keep going.

Jujutsu Kaisen 252: Kusakabe and the use of Maki Zenin to face Sukuna

Lower your hand, the story of Jujutsu Kaisen has a clear before and after Satoru Gojo will face Sukuna, Well, everything that has followed after that duel has been a kind of plan perfectly concocted by Kusakabe and using each surviving sorcerer in the best possible way.

We already know that Yuji can use inverted Jujutsu to recover and that Yuta already managed to get rid of Kenjaku, however, within the last rule of the Culling Game we have a curiosity and that is that in the end everyone will merge with Tengen and from there, well everything will go to hell.

Source: Mappa

The point is that the sorcerers are doing everything they can: Higuruma, who had the definitive weapon to finish off this Sukuna, couldn't do much, even Yuji tried to hurt him more, but nothing happened.

What happened in chapter 251 is that Sukuna already dropped the wicker basket, which was his strongest defense, but at the same time he performed a technique that cut off Yuta's hand. On the other side, Yuji was the one who entered Fushiguro's soul, but he doesn't want to do anything else.

In the end, we see how Maki is behind Sukuna and managed to attack him, just when we thought the worst was about to happen.

How did Maki attack Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen 252?

In Jujutsu Kaisen 252 They explain to us that the plan for this Maki to attack Sukuna – in the worst or best case – depended on the signal that Yuta gave them. In this case, it was for the latter's domain to be broken for the survivor of the Zenin to attack with a soul-breaking sword.

Source: Shueisha

Sukuna thought he had broken Yuta's hold, but he didn't, which is why Maki managed to attack and directly confront the King of Curses. Now, we don't know what is happening with Yuta who already lost a hand and Itadori is recovering with the help of Choso.

In the end, we are left with the idea that perhaps the sorcerers are nowhere near achieving the miracle or, failing that, unleashing Sukuna's true strength.

What do you think was revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen 252? Are you liking the story? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

