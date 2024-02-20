













Jujutsu Kaisen 251: King of Curses cuts the bond of love in the most dramatic moment









Jujutsu Kaisen It is already in its 251st chapter and it is in a part that we have already told you about before. Right now we are in the final stretch of Culling Game and technically it is a mortal duel between the king of curses and the sorcerers who are doing their best to get out of a certainly precarious situation.

If you are not up to date with the manga Gege Akutamiwe recommend that you go take a look at the Manga Plus application or page so that you can read the latest in this story and know why we are going bald from so many dramatic moments. You are already warned!

Jujutsu Kaisen 251 – Sinister Battle in Shinjuku part 23

Jujutsu Kaisen 251: Yuta loses his hand with Rika's ring, but Maki returns

It seems that it will take more than a miracle to defeat Sukuna, even though Yuta seems to already be able to copy all kinds of techniques that can already harm the king of curses.

One of the reasons why Sukuna has not unleashed his maximum power – even though he controls Megumi Fushiguro's body – is that there is still a finger left to gather and that is what Yuta tells him, which leaves him wondering if ate this last piece.”

Yuta and Itadori already managed to break the empty Wicker Basket, which was Sukuna's maximum defense, the point is that it can only cause him to do the Cut technique that severs the world.

While Itadori tried to make Megumi Fushiguro's soul awaken, Sukuna performs one last technique that destroys Yuta's Domain and, in the process, cuts off the left hand that carries the ring that shows his love for Rika.

Source: Manga Plus

It seems that Sukuna was taking control of the situation again in chapter 251 of Jujutsu Kaisen, but…

Jujutsu Kaisen 251: Maki's return puts things 3 on 1 on Sukuna

The last page of Jujutsu Kaisen 251 showed us the return of a very special character who had a hard time establishing himself during the Culling Game and we are referring to Maki Zenin, who with the fusion with her sister looks more like Maki Fushiguro due to the ability she shares with Touji since he's not using cursed energy.

Source: Manga Plus

Of course, Sukuna didn't look very surprised by the situation. Could it be that the King of Curses has everything under control again? We'll see because at this moment he has just performed a technique that already caused damage, but at the same time it leaves him with an open defense, since he is not doing the Wicker Basket and Jacob's Ladder could also fall on him again

Jujutsu Kaisen, when is chapter 252 released?

According to the information available on the Manga Plus site that publishes the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, we can confirm that chapter 2542 will premiere on March 3.

This means that Gege Akutami is taking a well-deserved break or, as some fans say, he is just looking for more ideas to annoy Yuji Itadori and company, because it seems that the author wants Sukuna to win in the end.

