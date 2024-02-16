













Jujutsu Kaisen 251: Did Sukuna make a new ally?









Well, now I will tell you what happened in chapter 251 of Jujutsu Kaisen. So If you don't want a HUGE SPOILER: STOP HERE.

Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori managed to devise a strategy to defeat the king of curses without affecting the soul of Fushiguro Megumi.

After investigations with all the other sorcerers – like Ángel –, they realized that Megumi's soul should not have mixed with Sukuna's; and after breaking the king of curses' defenses, they could help the sorcerer recover his body.

Chapter 251 Jujutsu Kaisen explains this and also shows us how he achieves itn. The youths use Itadori's fists without stopping; in addition to Okkotsu's sword technique, which, it should be noted, turned out to be a multifaceted treasure.

After that, Itadori manages to be in front of Megumi and when he extends his hand, the sorcerer of the shikigami technique responds that there is no point. Megumi Fushiguro no longer has the desire to live.

Source: Shuēisha & independent translation.

The shocking scene shows us our beloved Megumi with a broken soul and him on the ground, literally; yes, without desire to get up. Right after this, Sukuna feels the pull of the body after Itadori's entrance, and turns to meet the one who could seal the end of him.

The demon without witchcraft power stands behind him, ready to deliver the final blow, that's right, Maki Zenin could hurt Sukuna deeply. Will they get Fushiguro to react before that? Or, will the sorcerer become a new impediment to defeating the king of curses?

We recommend you: The author of Jujutsu Kaisen commented that Fate Zero is one of the great influences on his story

Jujutsu Kaisen 251: Why doesn't Megumi Fushiguro want to live anymore?

Let us remember that in the Shibuya arc, Sukuna takes full possession of Itadori's body and manages to destroy half of the station and kills hundreds of people. Obviously, Itadori was shocked, after which he saw how Mahito got rid of Nanami and Nobara, so it was quite a traumatic day.

However, a friend helped Yuji get up emotionally. However, at this time, Sukuna used Megumi's body to kill his sister and also killed Gojo Satoru. –who was a kind of father/brother to Fushiguro–; It is understandable that the sorcerer considers that he does not deserve to live after this.

Let's hope that Itadori manages to anchor Megumi to life again; and that they finally manage to give a hopeful turn to Jujutsu Kaisen, after the massacre of sorcerers that we have seen in the series.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)