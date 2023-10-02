













Jujutsu Kaisen 237: Sukuna returns to his imposing original form









Kashimo, the God of Thunder, longed to confront Sukuna, now that the most powerful sorcerer in the world has disappeared.it begins to be revealed that he had very few opportunities to close the gap between his power and that of the King of Curses who seems to have always had everything under control.

Sukuna’s power is terribly surprising and now there are not many exits. Yuji Itadori seems to have a path similar to Denji’s Chainsaw ManHowever, fans believe that he will have more support and hope than the latter who lost everything.

Chapter 237 of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen revealed that Sukuna always had the upper hand in the battle against Gojo Satoru and now facing Kashimo with some injuries, an intense fringe of his power is shown. The sorcerer showed techniques full of the power of lightning, hoping to put an end to the King of Curses whose body suffered the discharge.

Source: Studio MAPPA

However, even in this scenario Sukuna repaired his body thanks to a technique that he can only use once. After that, it is presented in practically all of its original body. (we still don’t know what happens to Megumi Fushiguro).

This only shows that the King of Curses is extremely powerful., the remaining of Yuji Itadori’s friends, will they be able to contain Sukuna? What will happen to Megumi and Nobara? Is Gojo really not coming back?

Many unanswered questions in the face of Sukuna’s terror.

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen: What happened in chapter 236? Is he really dead?

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The film and the first season of the series are available on Crunchyroll. Currently, the second season is broadcast and its second part (remember that it was released in deux cours format) adapts the long-awaited Shibuya arc.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)