Chapter 236 Jujutsu Kaisen It is special because in it we say goodbye to Gojo Satoru who, after freeing himself from the seal that was imposed on him from the Shibuya arc, faces the king of curses. The two most powerful characters on their respective sides fought a battle to the death. It’s unfortunate to imagine that after Sukuna’s tricks, Gojo never had a tangible chance.

With the most powerful sorcerer of humanity dead, and after an emotional chapter in which we see him along with all his dead friends, a new character will enter the arena to face Sukuna.

In times of war, you cannot mourn the dead. So still in shock, the characters send a new opponent. Hajime Kashimo, who has long wanted to confront the powerful curse, This time he enters the battle.

Source: MangaPlus – Hajime Kashimo.

Now we don’t know what to expect, Gojo was the hope of humanity and the possibilities are diminished after his death. However, how the dark Hajime performs remains to be seen.

Where can I watch the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Both installments, both the first season and the movie that serves as a sequel to the story, are available on Crunchyroll.

Currently, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen which has a broadcast in deux cours format is being broadcast simultaneously on the platform. Every Thursday we can expect a new chapter of the anime based on the work of Gege Akutami.

