













Jujutsu Kaisen 236 shows what the afterlife is like and how friends meet again









The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is still broadcast and the last episode put us in trouble, since Gojo Satoru was sealed after falling into an emotional trap. However, it was a double blow, because in the manga, our powerful sorcerer fell to Sukuna and his pair of curses.

Chapter 236 of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen It started by focusing on Gojo in an airport., there he meets his dear friend Geto and they talk about the battle with Sukuna. The powerful sorcerer sighs and realizes what is happening even before we do.

Suddenly we see a young Nanami (by this point in the manga, he will have already died); and also to the container of the stellar plasma. It seems that all his dead friends are waiting for him so that together they can go to a new place, heaven? Do you think Gojo deserves to go to heaven?

Gojo feels calm, however confident with his friends, before boarding the plane, He tells them that he tried with all his might to connect with Sukuna, the king of curses.. Because she feels a particular attachment to him.

Gojo says that he and Sukuna are homologous people in their worlds. It’s true, they are both the strongest and because of that they have been alone for a long time. However, our sorcerer cannot connect with him, or so he thinks.

It is still uncertain what will happen to the important character, Do you think it’s time to resign? We must follow the brand new story of Gege Akutami to know what will happen.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The first season of the anime series and the movie are available on Crunchyroll, who also has the second installment on broadcast, which was released in a deux cours format.

Both deliveries are in charge of Studio MAPPA (Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, Jigokuraku).

