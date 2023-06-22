













Jujutsu Kaisen 226: Gojo deals a fatal blow to Sukuna

In chapter 225 all the sorcerers gather to observe the intense battle between Gojo and Sukuna, the strongest today and the strongest of all time. The Wizards of Jujutsu Kaisen they begin to theorize about turf warfare and each side’s chances of victory.

The Wizards of Jujutsu Kaisen they highlighted whate Sukuna does not use a barrier when expanding his territory and they mentioned Gojo’s great ability to expand while also using his spell and, as if that were not enough, he maintains a constant control of the cursed energy.

Against this background it is difficult to know who could take the victory, since it seems that the war of territories is explosive. However, Sukuna manages to prevail and attacks Gojo who, for a moment, has no chance to defend himself and receives critical cuts.

The Wizards of Jujutsu Kaisen are surprised because, according to their previous theories, this fact would be almost the end. Gojo tries to flee the territory, but Sukuna won’t let him and they engage in an intense hand-to-hand battle.

Gojo stops healing his cuts and when it seems that the end is about to come, he casts a powerful spell that will surprise everyone. It seems that not even the sorcerers of Jujutsu Kaisen they are able to make theories about the outcome of the battle of the titans.

Towards the end of chapter 226 of the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo Satoru takes the lead again.

When does the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen come out?

The new installment of the popular wizard anime will be released on July 6, 2023, in other words it will arrive in the summer season.

