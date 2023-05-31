













Jujutsu Kaisen 224: Gojo will go all out against Sukuna, even though he possesses Megumi’s body

In previous episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, the big villain took Megumi’s body, but it seems that this will not be a problem for Gojo, who mentions that he has trained enough for this moment, and doesn’t mind punching Megumi’s face, which Sukuna appropriated.

Gojo is clear about the priorities that this battle entails and after all the terrible tricks that Sukuna has playedthe great hero of Jujutsu Kaisen is more than ready to finish him off in any way necessary. Also, remember that in the past he had a similar fight with a face just as comparable to Megumi’s current one. Gojo faced Toji Fushiguro.

Sukuna did not contemplate Gojo facing his beloved student without an iota of remorse, However, it is the best thing that could happen in view of the panorama the villain supposes for the world. The strongest character in history faces the strongest sorcerer of modernity and Gege Akutami presents us with cartoons worthy of a war of the titans.

the space of Jujutsu Kaisen is being destroyed to dust, the fight between this pair has no limits or comparisons, Let’s see who and how is victorious.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Toji Fushiguro?

spoiler alert.

Touji is Megumi’s father, but he died at Gojo’s hands; but not before leaving his talented son in charge. He named Megumi before meeting him and despite being overly indifferent to any context, she left him with hopeful strength.

You can read the new manga chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen through the MangaPlus application every Sunday legally and free of charge. Remember that only the last three deliveries are released.

