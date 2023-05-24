













Jujutsu Kaisen 223: Sukuna is in trouble, the first movement is given by Gojo

The new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen allows us to see the last preparations for the great battle. The stakes for and against Gojo are raised and the nervous wizards do their best to put up the necessary barriers.

Source: MangaPlus

However, the death of Yaga, Gojo’s closest companion, at the hands of the high command of the Academy, was confirmed. Gakuganji confessed his involvement in the sorcerer’s downfall and later had a quick open-chested conversation with Gojo, who commented “you’ve changed.” However, given the prevailing danger, we still do not know what kind of positions will be maintained and who will be favored.

Jujutsu Kaisen screams from the start: overthrow the systems.

Source: MangaPlus

Now that Yaga’s death has been confirmed, some panels have set the stage for a more intense scene from Jujutsu Kaisen could suggest a small act of revenge. After this, new bonds between partners emerge and Gojo walks towards the arena.

Gojo and Sukuna are starting the most anticipated duel in history with intensity: the strongest in history and the strongest today”, who will win? At least, Gojo made the first move and successfully. Sukuna received it, in addition to the firm attitude of the great sorcerer of Jujutsu Kaisen who does not want to lose

Source: MangaPlus

Confidence is growing, let’s hope for good results from this confrontation.

When does the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen premiere?

The second season of the most popular wizard anime will be released on July 6.

The first season is available on Crunchyroll, it is made up of 24 chapters. the glorious movie jujutsu kaisen 0 is also available on the platform.

If you want to catch up on Gege Akutami’s manga, you can check it out on MangaPlus, which updates the story every Sunday.

