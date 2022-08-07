The Crunchyroll Expo 2022which began last Friday, August 5, continues and another of its announcements was that the film by Jujutsu Kaisen 0along with several others, will be part of the catalog of Crunchyroll.

This animated film had its premiere on December 24, 2021 in Japan. Later it was reaching other countries until it arrived in Mexico and other Latin American nations on March 24 of this year with great success.

To such an extent that at least initially it rivaled and even surpassed – at least initially – Demon Slayer: Mugen Trainthe most successful Japanese film of all time.

But apart from the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 others very successful and beloved will reach Crunchyroll. Among them the classic Akirafrom the director Katsuhiro Otomo and that defined an entire generation. It remains one of the most influential films of all time.

Not only in the Land of the Rising Sun but beyond. Another tape that will be available in Crunchyroll will be Your Name (stylized, your name.), from the director makoto shinkai.

It is also considered one of the most successful productions, to the extent that when it finished showing, it grossed more than $358 million dollars at the worldwide box office. As you can see, there are only three first level releases.

When are Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and other movies coming to Crunchyroll?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will come to the catalog Crunchyroll on September 21, but many more movies will come out before that.

On August 11 it will be the turn of Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish, The Stranger by the Shore Y Human Lostwhile on the 18th day of said month Akira Y your name.

A few days later, on August 25, they will be available Wolf Kids, The Boy and the Beast Y Sing a Bit of Harmony. But there are still more to come.

Crunchyroll announced that it will also have the tapes of Afro Samurai: Resurrection, Sing a Bit of Harmony Y Sword of the Strangerjust like those based on popular anime like Free!, Fairytail, PSYCHO PASS, Code Geass Y Black Butler.

But at the moment they do not have precise release dates. Later there will be information on this as well as dubbing and availability by region. The latter varies depending on each film.

In addition to Jujutsu Kaisen 0 we have more anime information in EarthGamer.