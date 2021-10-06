Concluded a bombastic first season, Jujutsu Kaisen takes a break from contemporary history and launches into a side story, set a year before the events of the series. The film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will not see Yuji Itadori as the protagonist, nor the presence of his classmates Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushiguro.

The the leading role will be played by Yuta Okkotsu, one of the most feared and strongest young sorcerers in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Studio MAPPA’s film will focus on his entry into the institute of occult arts, on his meeting with Satoru Gojo and on the first challenges that the boy will be forced to face in this world of curses and spirits. In addition to Professor Satoru Gojo whose character design we have already seen, alongside him there will be Maki, Panda and Inumaki, students who are now in their second year, but who will be in their first year in the film.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Twitter account grouped the character design of the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, introducing Yuta Okkotsu with his sword and showing the changes to the appearance of the other three students. Maki Zenin has a slightly different haircut, Inumaki instead has a hairstyle much more similar to that of Yuji, finally Panda remains almost identical.

Do you like the version of Jujutsu Kaisen more or that of the film 0 for the three second year students?