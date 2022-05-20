How to get to the weekend in the best possible way? Simple: with the first trailer of the film JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – THE MOVIE dubbed in Italian! To bring it online is none other than the joint action between NEXO Digital And Dynitwho will handle the distribution of the Italian-language film in cinemas on behalf of Crunchyroll.

Produced by the renowned animation studio MAPthe film serves as a prequel to the events of the series Jujutsu Kaisenand will debut in Italian cinemas from the next June 9 for a week event not to be missed!

Below you can find the complete press release!

HE IS ONE OF THE HIGHEST INCOME SOULS EVER IN JAPAN AND IN THE WORLD

A SURPRISE ARRIVES IN THE ITALIAN ROOMS JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – THE MOVIE

Crunchyroll, Dynit & Nexo Digital bring the record phenomenon to Italy

Based on the best-selling manga of the last two years with € 150 million grossed, the film by the MAPPA studio (Attack of the Giants) will be in cinemas from 9 June for a week-long celebration event.

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/31-HDKS-CyI

The anime based on the best-selling manga of the last two years, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – THE MOVIE, a mammoth film that only in Japan has managed to gross over 100 million dollars, lands in Italian cinemas. Produced by the animation studio MAPPA, the same of beloved series as The Attack of the Giants, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – THE MOVIE arrives in theaters for a week event from next June 9 as part of the Anime Season at the Cinema, distributed by Nexo Digital and Dynit.

An exclusive program designed to satisfy the request of fans who for a week will finally be able to celebrate in Italian cinemas one of the 50 highest-grossing films ever in Japan.

The protagonist of the film is Yuta Okkotsu who, as a child, lost his best friend, Rika, killed in a car accident in front of his eyes. The two had promised each other eternal love so, after the accident, Rika became a vengeful spirit, while Yuta began to wish for death, after falling victim to her curse. It is at this moment in history that the sorcerer Satoru Gojo makes his appearance, welcoming Yuta to the institute of occult arts. Here, Yuta meets Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki and Panda, classmates who will help him find the right determination to regain self-confidence and break Rika’s curse. One day, however, the evil black sorcerer Suguru Geto, expelled from the institute for slaughtering civilians without powers, appears in front of Yuta and his new friends. Determined to create a paradise only for sorcerers, Geto unleashes a thousand curses in Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate the powerless. Will Yuta be able to stop him? And will he be able to break Rika’s curse forever?

The Season of Souls at the Cinema is an exclusive Nexo Digital project distributed in collaboration with Dynit and with the support of media partners MYmovies.it, Lucca Comics & Games and VVVVID.

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – THE MOVIE

Staff

Based on the manga by Gege Akutami

Director: Sung Hoo Park

Screenplay: Hiroshi Seko

Character Design: Tadashi Hiramatsu

Artistic Director: Junichi Higashi

Director of Photography: Teppei Ito

Editing: Keisuke Yanagi

Music: Arisa Okehazama, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui

Produced by: Hiroyasu Matsuoka, Keiji Ota

A production: MAPPA, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Shueisha, Sumzap, Toho Animation

© 2021 JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – The Movie Project © Gege Akutami / Shueisha