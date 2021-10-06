Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be the next film to adapt the franchise of Gege Akutami. On this occasion, we will see the origin of the strongest students of the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College of Magic who will fight powerful curses.

Now, thanks to a post in the website official we know how its protagonists will look.

Finally, we see Yuta okkotsu, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 preparing to fight one of the most powerful curses. In fact, it will be your own Gojo-sensei who will prepare you for this important affront.

Also, we see his classmate again Maki zenin, same that we met in the First season from Jujutsu Kaisen. In this new design, we see her younger, with a ranged weapon and a different hairstyle.

Another character that returns is Toge Inumaki, who can create big attacks using his own voice. On Jujutsu Kaisen 0 He arrives with a different hairstyle from the anime series and with a stronger attitude.

The last new design we see is that of Panda who wears blue wristbands with panda faces.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will premiere on December 24 in Japan. So far there has been no announcement of its possible western release. So, we will have to wait to know when the premiere will be for Mexico and Latin America.

Who will participate in Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

So far, the voice acting cast for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has not undergone any major changes from the anime:

Junya Enoki What Yuuji Itadori .

What . Yuuma uchida What Megumi Fushiguro .

What . Asami Seto What Nobara Kugisaki .

What . Yuuichi nakamura What Satoru Gojou .

What . Mikako komatsu What Maki zenin

What Kouki Uchiyama What Toge Inumaki

What Tomokazu seki What Panda

What Yoshitsugu Matsuoka What Mechamaru

What Rie Kugimiya What Momo nishimiya

What Satoshi Hino What Noritoshi Kamo

What Yoko hikasa What Utahime Iori

Similarly, with respect to animation work there were no major changes. The quality seen in the anime, will remain in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, since the staff continues to be coordinated by Sunghoo Park:

Sunghoo Park was in charge of the direction of the anime.

was in charge of the direction of the anime. The animation studio MAPPA was in charge of the anime production

was in charge of the anime production Hiroshi seko was in charge of the composition of the anime

was in charge of the composition of the anime Tadashi hiramatsu was in charge of the design of the anime characters

was in charge of the design of the anime characters Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui and Arisa Okehazama they were in charge of the composition of the anime soundtrack

Follow the discussion on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: