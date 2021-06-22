Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the film that will adapt chapter 0 of the manga Gege Akutami. It is being developed by the acclaimed animation studio MAPPA, so we can expect the highest quality. And, now that we saw a small sample of his work.

The study MAPPA shared the character design of Yuta, the protagonist of the prequel Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The former partner of the teacher Gojo, he will look more jovial than the one seen in the manga of Gege Akutami. So this is probably what the young version of Gojo or from Panda, who we will see in this movie.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 about?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 adapts the prequel to the series of Gege Akutami, this focuses on the life of Yuta okkotsu, a high school boy who has been cursed by the spirit of his childhood friend, Rika Orimoto. But, her spirit is not that of a sweet and innocent girl, but that of a powerful and vengeful demon.

Fortunately, a young Satoru Gojo convinces him to join high school Jujutsu so that you can learn to channel this great power. On Jujutsu Kaisen 0 we will know the past of the incredible teacher and thanks to the animation studio MAPPA, we already know what your young friend will look like, Yuta okkotsu:

When we compare the original design of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 from Yuta okkotsu, we can see the small differences that its anime adaptation will have with the work done by the studio MAPPA. It should be remembered that chapter 0 of the manga of Gege Akutami It was prior to the entire saga, so there are details that I did not have at the time.

The study design is more similar to what it currently has Gege Akutami and the anime adaptation of the manga:

On the right, version of the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and on the left, version of MAPPA

