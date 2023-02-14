Dynit announced the release date for the home video version of the theatrical feature film JUJUTSU KAISEN 0which will be available in the exclusive Limited Edition Box containing Blu-ray and DVD. Pre-orders are open until February 24th and the release date is set for March 29th.

Given that the print run will be calibrated on the basis of the orders received, Dynit recommends that you hurry up with your reservations. Box contents:

Making Booklet (50 pages)

Visual Booklet 2 (24 pages)

Posters

Exclusive card

Extra Contents: Voice Comic “Jujutsu Kaisen” Volume 0.5 Extra Edition, Original Trailers, PV and CM, D-trailers.

Below you can see a new trailer dedicated to the Limited Edition.

Source: Dynit