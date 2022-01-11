Since the end of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, this series has left its fans craving for more. For this reason is that his recent film became an almost instant success, thanks to this is that during his last trailer they gave some clues about the second season:

Although the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It has not yet been officially confirmed as of this article, it seems inevitable that they will take advantage of the success achieved by the anime. In fact, we had our first look in the official trailer of the film, in which we see some scenes from the arc of the Gojo Past what follows from The Painting of Death. At 1:25 of the official trailer, these scenes begin:

Gojo’s Past Arch goes back even before the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, since it follows so much Gojo like Suguru Geto , the way they relate how their confrontations. In fact, fans of the franchise will be able to easily recognize the face that the main antagonist and villain adopts.

When will the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen come out?

We still do not have a date for the second season, but we do have this emotional preview of the movie trailer.

Despite the friendly and brotherly relationship these scenes show, eventually Geto transforms into the main villain and begins his way as in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It seems that MAPPA He wants to anticipate a bit of what we will see in the continuation of the anime adaptation with this trailer:

In season two, we could start with the past of Satoru Gojo Y Suguru Geto, two important characters that we still don’t know very well. However, as we mentioned above, there is still no official announcement for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen And these scenes could just be a little joke from MAPPA.

We hope to have more news about it soon and a release of the hit movie. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 that will take us into this world full of curses, battles, secrets and mysteries.

Follow the discussion about this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: