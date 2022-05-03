As a work of the moment, Jujutsu Kaisen is enjoying a wave of incredible success that continues to grind milestone after milestone. Although fans are looking forward to a second season of the anime, the recent film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ranked seventh most profitable anime film ever worldwide.

Alone DEMON SLAYER: The Mugen Trainthree films by Hayao Miyazaki (The enchanted city, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo), and two films of Makoto Shinkai (your name, Weathering With You) managed to earn more at the box office.

This is obviously a great result, especially if we consider that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has not yet arrived in every part of the world, as for example in Italywhere it was announced over the recent Comicon 2022 of Naples by none other than from Crunchyroll.

Will it arrive in theaters or will it not arrive in theaters? Will it be dubbed or not? At the moment everything is still silent, although it recently leaked that the version that arrived in Switzerland enjoyed dubbing in our language.

We look forward to hearing more details regarding the arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in our country.

Source: Box Office Mojo via Anime News Network