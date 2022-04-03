The movie of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in Japan on December 24 last year. As far as Mexico and a large part of Latin America are concerned, it hit theaters on March 24.

Since then details have begun to come out and it seems to be a great success. Especially when it comes to Mexican lands. The information comes from the most recent report published by the CANACINE (National Chamber of the Film Industry).

According to their report, which covers March 22-27, this animated film is in second place after batmanone of the most important releases of Warner Bros. Pictures so far in 2022.

This production collected 36.62 million Mexican pesos in its fourth week. As for the film that serves as a prequel to the television anime of jujutsu kaisen, has so far 25.6 million. It is a very good result.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 it achieved this figure thanks to the sale of 392.2 thousand tickets to movie theaters in Mexico. The interesting thing is that this barely corresponds to a few days.

It is not even the full week, so it is to be expected that in the next report it will stand out more. It should be noted that the tape batman It has a total of $577 million Mexican pesos after four weeks and 8 million tickets sold.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 can still get more in Mexico

So it doesn’t seem entirely likely that this production on the part of MAP I managed to reach her in Mexico. That is if the trend that a film sells more in its first week and decreases in revenue is followed.

Although on certain occasions there are films that, although they go down, sell continuously for a long time. The above happens a lot in Japan, where this tape has a total of more than $108 million dollars.

It is currently in the Top 20 of the highest grossing films from the country of the Rising Sun. Globally it is assumed that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 exceeded $144 million dollars.

It has only been on international exhibition for a few weeks. We are going to see how things go in a few weeks, not only in the Mexican Republic but in other parts of the world. What a success on the part of MAP and all thanks to its high quality.

Source.