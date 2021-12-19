There are just five days left for the debut in the Japanese cinemas of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the animated film based on the prequel to the hit series Jujutsu Kaisen from Gege Akutami, and to put even more hype among potential viewers, a brand new trailer has just been released online.

The video, in addition to showing us some spectacular scenes, also has the task of offering a small taste of Itto (The Only Way) the theme song created by the Japanese rock band King Gnu.

Both the manga Jujutsu Kaisen that Jujutsu Kaisen – Sorcery Fight 0 are published in Italy by Planet Manga. Here’s how the publisher introduces us to the events of the prequel:

THE MOST NOBLE FEELING CAN BECOME THE CRUELEST CURSE In a volume full of twists, the prequel to the events narrated in the main series of Jujutsu Kaisen the newest hit from Shueisha !. A boy marked by a dark destiny seeks a way to face his own demons by discovering the charm and pitfalls of the occult world …

Source: JUMP Festa ’22 Street Anime News Network