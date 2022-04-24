After announcing it for various territories in dubbed form, Crunchyroll he wanted in some way to give a joy to the Italian fans of Jujutsu Kaisen. On the occasion of the Comicon from Naplesit was indeed revealed that the animated film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 it will also be made available in Italy.

However, it does not seem that the announcement for our territory is for a dubbed version in Italian, as Crunchyroll yesterday revealed the first voiceovers in our language and, unfortunately, the film is not present. But who knows, there is always time for any kind of surprise!

The prequel manga Jujutsu Kaisen 0on which the film is based, is published in Italy by Planet Manga with the title Jujutsu Kaisen – Sorcery Fight 0. Here’s how the publisher introduces us to the events:

THE MOST NOBLE FEELING CAN BECOME THE CRUELEST CURSE In a volume full of twists and turns, the prequel to the events narrated in the main series of Jujutsu Kaisen the newest hit from Shueisha !. A boy marked by a dark destiny seeks a way to face his own demons by discovering the charm and pitfalls of the occult world …

Source: Crunchyroll