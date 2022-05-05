Through a fleeting post on their social channels, Dynit announced that the acclaimed feature film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will arrive in Italian cinemas “soon“, Without specifying any other details. In the poster you can see the usual logos Dynit And Nexo Digitalbut also the unpublished one by Crunchyrollwhich owns the rights to the film and announced its debut on its streaming platform over the course of the last Comicon of Naples.

We will update you if there are any further details.

The prequel manga Jujutsu Kaisen 0on which this animated film is based, is published in Italy by Planet Manga with the title Jujutsu Kaisen – Sorcery Fight 0. Here is the synopsis of the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen – Sorcery Fight 0 THE MOST NOBLE FEELING CAN BECOME THE CRUELEST CURSE In a volume full of twists, the prequel to the events narrated in the main series of Jujutsu Kaisen the newest hit by Shueisha! A boy marked by a dark destiny seeks a way to face his own demons by discovering the charm and pitfalls of the occult world …

Source: Dynit