Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Jujitsu Federation launched a series of books dedicated to young generations, written by Emirati writer Noura Al-Shammari, the legal advisor to the Federation, with the aim of introducing them to the values ​​inherited from ancestors and instilling in them the noble values ​​of Jiu-Jitsu in their souls. The “Emirates Fortress” series aims to implant the commandments of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” in the hearts of emerging generations, fortifying them with patriotism, adherence to decent morals, and spreading the values, principles and achievements of the state. The series also aims to shed light on the past of the founders and grandparents and the challenges they faced, as well as to instill human values ​​that the state adopts in the younger generations, and to work to implement the United Nations principle of “sport for development and peace, and the promotion of the values ​​of tolerance.” The series “Emirates Fortress” – which is currently showing at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair – narrates the journey of three main cartoon characters: Saif, Hessa and Hamad, across the seven emirates to explore historical and modern sites and closely get acquainted with the local culture, and on their journey they get to know their friends, the creatures of the desert. Sports amulets, which are the tree of wise arrogance, the oldest and the largest in the country, and its home sold goods, which are more than two hundred years old, the falcon Dhiab, the team coach, the little falcon Gith, the ory antelope, the team’s guide, the little doe, friend of Hessa, the desert fox Renard, and the camel Hamlul rule the team .

Through the “Emirates Fort” series, the Federation hopes to inspire the younger generation to adopt the main values ​​around which each book in the series revolves. Work on this series began with the commissioning and follow-up of Abdul Moneim Al-Sayed Al-Hashemi, President of the Asian and Emirati Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation, who says in this context: The sport of Jujitsu adopts fundamental values ​​that every society needs to ensure its prosperity … With these values ​​and teaching the next generation how to contribute to the development of society while they explore the country’s heritage in an interesting way.

Al-Hashemi added, “Jujutsu is not only a national sport, but it has become a community culture and a way of life as well. We are happy that the three main characters in the series are practitioners of the jujitsu game, and we continue to work on developing this sport and enhancing its values ​​inside and outside the country.” Regarding the characters, the writer says: I chose these creatures because I wanted young readers to come closer to our desert environment and get to know their distinctive creatures, just as the host countries of the Olympic Games use their national amulets in the form of cartoon characters as an “Olympic amulet” to carry their culture, history and human spirit, and make each character of them. It comes from one of these animal protection programs to highlight the importance of caring for and protecting them.

Noura Al Shammari described the series as a mixture of authentic Emirati Sanna traditions and the values ​​of modern society to help educate young readers about the history of their great ancestors. She said: The Emirates Fort series derives its inspiration from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and it took more than a year to compose it, as I composed the series in front of Qasr Al Hosn, which is the oldest and most ancient building in the emirate.

His Excellency Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, visited the Jujitsu Federation pavilion participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, where His Excellency reviewed the series of Emirates Fortress books for children written by writer Noura Al Shammari, the Federation’s legal advisor. The author introduced His Excellency to the eight parts of the series, the symbolism carried by the characters and the events of the eight books, as well as the series’s link to the sport of jujitsu, especially as it highlights the inherent values ​​of the Emirati identity, of which the sport of jiu-jitsu has become an important part of it.