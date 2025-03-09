Sometimes, mixing two foods concludes with products as delicious as cheese bread. Both are a wonder that when they gathered them one of the most tasty dishes in the world. Although in Spain it cannot be eaten in all restaurants, there are other countries in which it is the protagonist of many of the fast food establishments.

Whether as a companion or as the main dish, cheese bread is a real delight that everyone should try at least once in a lifetime. Much Gene does not know, but elaborating this dish is very simple, it can be done from the comfort of home and You only need three ingredients. In addition, it does not require the use of the oven and will take you just over ten minutes.

The step by step:

Ingredients:

250 grams of flour.

Yeast.

8 slices of cheese.

Water and salt.

Elaboration:

In a bowl, mix the flour with water and salt and remove until a homogeneous mass Add the yeast and stir until completely integrate. Knead until it is silky and place in a gathered container with a drop of oil. Cover with film paper and let stand Until you double your size. Get out of the container and cut in four parts. Stretch each of them and place two slices of cheese inside to later close it at the ends. Give the desired form and cook For five minutes each side and ready to enjoy.