Just when many people thought that the Y2K trend, omnipresent and in dubious taste, was on the way out, the return to the present of an iconic firm from the 2000s assures us otherwise. Juicy Couture, a key brand at the beginning of the century of low-rise trousers, mask-style sunglasses, UGG boots, flip flops Havaianas, Ed Hardy and Christian Audigier t-shirts and lots of pink and sparkles, she is back in fashion with her legendary velvet tracksuit as the star. A garment with a taste of kitsch —or tacky, as it would be said in its most gypsy version—and that celebrities of the moment such as Carmen Electra, Pamela Anderson or Jessica Alba, prime examples of the celebrity as we know it today, became their fetish garment.

Britney Spears, in Juicy Couture in Hollywood in 2003. Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Paris Hilton, Y2K icon and ultimate stroke of luck for Juicy Couture

If there is someone who raised this look ‘velvet tracksuit, cloying aesthetics and with words written on the backside with rhinestones, to top category was Paris Hilton. So famous thanks to her realityalso a pioneer, The Simple Life in which she shared her absurd and at the same time addictive adventures with her then close friend, Nicole Richie, the great-granddaughter of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, was the best thing that could have happened to Juicy Couture. As Paris herself has confessed on several occasions, she became so obsessed with these clothes that she wore them in all colors but, above all, in her favorite shade (and that of an entire generation): bubblegum pink. celebrity He has admitted to having come to hoard more than 100 pieces Juicy Couture. And some time ago he acknowledged his fixation on the magazine Vogue: “As soon as I put on a Juicy tracksuit for the first time, I was obsessed.” She learned about the brand through her friend Lara Shriftman, who was working as a PR person for the firm at the time, and she ended up having a closet dedicated to her tracksuits. “I go in there every day and put on my Juicy!” she confessed without shame.

Today, this brand, originally founded in 1997 by friends Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor —the latter being the partner of John Taylor of the musical group Duran Duran— is back in the news thanks to a new global admirer. We are talking about the Spanish Georgina Rodríguez, partner of the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and the national equivalent of Kim Kardashian and company. Namely: long, dark hair, make up exaggerated, impossible manicures, an almost obscene love for luxury and exhibitionism and, also, a body sculpted to the millimeter with gym and cosmetic surgery. In addition, Georgina has also starred in her own reality, I’m Georginalike Paris Hilton and the Kardashians in their time.

The Portuguese star’s partner, businesswoman and model, as well as being one of the influencers most sought-after of the moment, shared several images a few days ago on her Instagram profile (with 61 million followersattention) in which she is seen in those already characteristic images of her in a jet private and that drives her fans crazy. Among them, a snapshot lying on the unmade bed —yes, on a plane, she “is Gerogina”—, with a glass of champagne and wearing the iconic pink Juicy Couture tracksuit made up of a sweatshirt, pants and a top strapless. He also wore a minishort with the word playboy on the back, in the same colour and, most likely, of the same brand, in the controversial and super viral video in which she cut part of her braid and threw it into the sea. outfit “tracksuit “deluxe” which confirms that Juicy Couture, the most cloying and successful brand of the 2000s, is back. If Georgina wears it, it’s clear: things would have to go wrong for it not to become fashionable with more than 60 million followers.

The velvet tracksuit: the icon of pop culture and the new concept of ‘celebrity’

In 1997, Pamela Skaist-Levy, who had a background in fashion and design, and Gela Nash-Taylor, who had worked as an actress in some television series, created the Juicy Couture label. At first, T-shirts were the main garments of the label. It was in 2001 when they had the brilliant idea of ​​creating a velvet tracksuit. The fabric, which is actually called velour, It was soft and luxurious, two qualities that, combined with the details of rhinestone The strategic sexy silhouettes already turned a sports garment into a look ultra-feminine, fashion and effect luxury which generated a real collective madness thanks to the fact that dozens of celebrities surrendered to him. The name of juicy (juicy) was chosen for a fairly obvious reason: his clothes were soft and delicious like cotton clouds, they made you want to eat them, they said. (Clothing, cheesy and even tacky, others would say).

Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, in the corners, alongside actors Penn Badgley and Blake Lively, then stars of ‘Gossip Girl’, during the opening of the Juicy Couture store on Fifth Avenue in New York in 2008. Andrew H. Walker

Their silhouettes were created with a clear intention: to be very sexy. That’s why the sweatshirt was waist-length and had pockets at the height of the ribs that highlighted the chest and flattened the belly. The pants, with a very low waist, focused attention on the backside thanks to the words created with rhinestone and could be customized. It soon became the look The most iconic of the typical Los Angeles (from Los Angeles, California) aesthetic, suitable even with high-heeled sandals —or so Mariah Carey believed, who wore it like a diva in heels—, and almost always combined with UGG boots or Havaianas flip-flops. And with the legendary Balenciaga Motorcycle bag hanging from the elbow on the bent arm (and whose copy fake (in New York’s Chinatown it became a fabulous success thanks to this).

The founders, who had started in the late eighties with a firm of jeans For pregnant women, they rented suites at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles that they took VIPs like Jennifer Lopez, Madonna or Cameron Diaz to get free clothes. The two founders, visionaries and celebrities themselves —They were about to have their own reality—, were pioneers in the strategy of allying themselves with famous names who did not charge but did accept looks free. The concept of the celebrity as we know it today, at the same time that girls on the street wanted to imitate their idols at all costs. The blogs and celebrity magazines, which reported on the clothes and accessories worn by celebrities, their brands and where to buy them. The concept Get the look (Get the look) or Shop Your TV (Buy your TV), something so popular today, was born in those years in the United States. And very especially with Juicy Couture. In 2006, the brand’s first perfume was also launched, which was also a resounding success.

From its multi-million dollar success and landing on television to successive sales and an uncertain future

The garments were sold in temples of the shopping luxury stores like Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, where Juicy Couture pieces sold out time and time again. Series like Desperate Housewiveswhere Gabrielle SolisEva Longoria’s character, wore this famous tracksuit, Bad girlsstarring Lindsay Lohan or Charmedwith the recently deceased Shannen Doherty also helped position the brand as one of the most essential of the moment. The metal J that closed their zippers thus reached the most watched television programs, and the list of celebrities who were caught in the streets and airports wearing these garments became endless with names like Kelly Rowland, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicki Minaj, Dakota Fanning, Mariah Carey, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Britney Spears or Jennifer Lopez among many others. As well as Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky.

Mariah Carey, in a tracksuit and heels. Jun Sato (WireImage)

According to the website Fashion Network In January 2016, the company, which had 300 outlets in 94 countries, was sold six years after its creation for $53.1 million. Its new owner was the Fifth and Pacific Companies, formerly Liz Claiborne. From 2008, with the global economic recession, sales fell by up to 11% year-on-year. Fashion was turning towards minimalism and simplicity, the opposite of the cheesy, pink and saccharine fantasy of Juicy Couture. In 2010, Its founderswho still held important positions in the company, left it permanently. The company was later sold again to the licensing company Authentic Brands Group. Today the brand is distributed in Europe through the British e-commerce company Localised.

A new era juicy has just begun

Since then, Juicy Couture has tried to make a comeback on several occasions. One of them was in 2016 with a collaboration with Vetements. An image of Kylie Jenner wearing the iconic tracksuit again, in this case the result of said collaboration premiumset off all the alarms. But it didn’t go any further. In 2017, when the company hired Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi as creative director, it took advantage of New York Fashion Week to hold a party with Paris Hilton as the star. revival but it didn’t go too far. A year later, in 2018, a collection was presented for the first time on the catwalk under the new Juicy Couture Black Label.

But it seems that it is now, with Georgina Rodriguez, and also with Reebok, with whom Juicy Couture has launched a collaboration that is not yet sold in Europe, that the legendary ‘2000s’ brand seems to be making a real comeback. It was one of the aesthetic icons of North American pop culture and the emblem of an entire generation, and if its return were to become a reality it would make many nostalgic women of the 2000s very happy. There is no doubt about that. Its prices? About 120 euros on average per piece, whether it is the sweatshirt or the trousers, although there are many other designs and accessories. And we can only surrender to its charms and sing one of its slogans from then and now: Long live Juicy!