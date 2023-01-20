From “natural” orange juice to toxic drink. The shocking results on Coca Cola’s Simply Orange

A popular orange juice made by Coke and marketed as a compound alone natural ingredients instead it would be full of chemical substances.

The writes it Guardian quoting one class action in New York against the bubble giant. According to the indictment, “Simply Orange Juicedeceived consumers by claiming an all-natural product when the juice was found to contain instead substances toxic chemicals (perfluoroalkyl – PFAS) at levels hundreds of times higher than those permitted for drinking water.

According to what writes the Guardian these substances can cause cancer, liver and kidney disease, among others. In the reasons for the case it is argued that the ‘marketing of Simply it is intentionally designed to increase sales and profits at the expense of health conscious consumers. Some tests have found PFOA And PFOS extension (perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanoic acid), two of the most dangerous compounds. For his part the Coke did not make any statements.

Subscribe to the newsletter

