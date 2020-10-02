Now it is not at all like that soup should be taken just as a starter before lunch or dinner. Soup varieties are available with so many flavors and nutrients that you can enjoy a new taste every day. Come, know that juice is a good choice for the beginning of the day or soup…

Which soups and juices are more nutritious?

– When it comes to nutrition, both juices and soups are full of nutrients. But it depends on whether they are both made in an organic way and they should not contain preservatives.

– It would be better if you prepare juices and soups at home with fresh fruits and vegetables and reduce your dependence on packaged juices and soups available in the market. Because these ready-to-use juices and soups available in the market are tasty but not as beneficial in terms of nutrition.

Vegetable soup is very nutritious

What is better in soup and juice?

– When making juices, their fibers are filtered and separated from fruits and vegetables. So that the juice looks more delicious to drink and the fiber does not get stuck in the throat.

– The taste and texture of juice is definitely better by filtering, but it lacks a special quality. This is fiber. There is a lack of fiber in the juice due to the separation of the fibers. This gives the body other nutrients but is not able to provide fiber.

– When making soups, vegetables are boiled and mashed or grinded in a grinder. This makes their fiber present in the soup. Therefore, by drinking soup, your body gets the full benefit of fiber. In this sense, soup is better than juice.

Juices work to give energy to the body immediately

What is better for digestion?

– Juices are used with ice while soups are heated hotly. According to Ayurveda, digesting hot things (warm food items) is more enjoyable for our digestive system than cold things.

-Because the digestive system of our body has to digest the food that has come against its nature, for this the digestive system has to work harder. While digesting hot things is compatible with the nature of gastritis. So in terms of digestion, soup has won the race with juice.



In the case of sugar

Both fruits and vegetables have their natural sugar. This sugar does not cause any harm to your body. However, sugar is added separately while preparing juices and soups. Which enhances the taste but is harmful to health.

In this case, if you compare juices and soups, it depends on your taste and choice of which food you add or do not add sugar. That is, both juice and soup are equal in terms of giving energy to your body naturally.

Soups improve digestion

To remove fatigue immediately

-If you talk about eliminating the tiredness during the day, then juice is better in this situation. Because its coolness works to calm you mentally and physically.

-While soup is a better option to remove night tiredness after a day’s work. Because its taste and warm effect works to relieve pain and fatigue by creating warmth in the inner cells of your body.

What is better for breakfast?

To know whether juice is better or soup, you have to pay attention to your day-to-day needs. For example, if you are taking something solid for breakfast, like sandwiches, parathas, poha or upma etc., then you can take juice with it.

Soup is a better option for you if you are ready to take just one thing. Because soup is rich in fiber, it will keep you fresh and energetic for longer than juice. But keep in mind that immediately after digesting the soup you will feel a lot of hunger.

If you have to choose one of the juices and soups, then you should choose the soup keeping in mind the Jathragarni rules of Ayurveda and the importance of fibers in terms of physical nutrition.

