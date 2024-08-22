The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Juice (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) mission has successfully completed its Earth-Moon flyby to continue its long journey to the gas giant Jupiter and its icy moons. On August 19, 2024, Juice used their gravity to propel itself toward Venus and then to its final destination..

The result of extremely complex and precisely synchronized calculations, the gravitational flyby technique allowed for significant fuel savings.

In addition to correcting its course, The flyby provided Juice with an opportunity to test its scientific instruments, particularly the Radar for Icy Moon Exploration (Rime) radar, despite interference from electronic noise.

With eight of its ten instruments active, Juice collected valuable data and images during its close-up journeyfurther enriching our understanding of the solar system.

After its encounter with Venus in 2025, Juice will return to Earth in 2026 and 2029 to receive further gravitational assists before reaching Jupiter in July 2031. With significant Italian participation in the construction of three of the ten instruments on board, the Juice mission represents an excellent achievement for ESA.