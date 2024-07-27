AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/27/2024 – 14:41

The Juice space probe is preparing for a risky and unprecedented maneuver next month, using the gravitational pull of the Earth and the Moon to make a giant leap towards its target, the planet Jupiter.

The European Space Agency (ESA) spacecraft was launched in April 2023 with the mission to discover whether Jupiter’s icy moons, Europa and Ganymede, are capable of harboring extraterrestrial life in their vast hidden oceans.

Juice is a six-ton ​​unmanned spacecraft that is currently about 10 million kilometers from Earth.

According to its complex navigation chart, Juice is scheduled to fly back to the Moon and then back to Earth on August 19 at 21:00 GMT (18:00 Brasília time).

The gravitational pull of our planet and the satellite will cause the spacecraft to bounce and save fuel on its tortuous eight-year journey to Jupiter.

Staff at ESA’s space operations centre in Darmstadt, Germany, began preparing for the complicated manoeuvre this week.

Juice is expected to arrive at the Jupiter system on July 21, 2031.

NASA also has its own spacecraft with the same mission, the Europa Clipper, which will be launched in October and, thanks to the design of its trajectory, should arrive a year before Juice.

– A long and winding road –

Juice is taking the long way around, in part because the Ariane 5 rocket used to launch the mission was not powerful enough for a direct trip to Jupiter, which is about 500 million miles away.

Sending the probe directly to this planet would require 60 tons of propellant fuel on board, and the spacecraft only has three tons, according to ESA.

“The only solution is to use gravity assists,” Arnaud Boutonnet, the agency’s head of mission analysis, told AFP.

When approaching planets, spacecraft take advantage of the gravitational force, which can alter their trajectory, causing them to accelerate or decelerate.

Many other space missions have used planets for gravitational boosts, but next month’s Earth-Moon trajectory will be a “world first”, ESA said.

It will be the first time a mission uses a double gravitational thrust.

Juice will pass within 750 kilometers of the Moon’s surface on August 19, before passing Earth the following day.

The probe will leave Earth at a speed of “3.3 kilometers per second, instead of three kilometers if we hadn’t added the Moon,” Boutonnet said.

As Juice speeds past Earth and its satellite, the moment will be used to take photographs and test its many instruments.

On Earth, some will be able to photograph it upon its return. Astronomy enthusiasts equipped with powerful telescopes or binoculars will be able to see the probe as it passes over Southeast Asia.

– Trajectory as a “plate of spaghetti” –

Despite years of calculations, the journey will not be easy.

“We are aiming for a rat hole,” Boutonnet stressed.

The slightest error during its detour around the Moon would be amplified by Earth’s gravity, with a small potential risk of the spacecraft entering and burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.

The project team on the ground will closely observe the spacecraft, and will have 12 to 18 hours to calculate and adjust its trajectory if necessary, Boutonnet said.

If all goes well, Juice will return to interplanetary space, at least for a while.

It will first go to Venus to get another boost and then to Mars.

Juice will fly past Earth twice more, once in September 2026 and once in January 2029, before heading towards Jupiter.

When it reaches the planet, it will use 35 gravity assists, bouncing between ocean moons.

During this phase, the probe’s trajectory looks like “a real plate of spaghetti,” Boutonnet said. “What we’re doing with the Earth-Moon system is a joke in comparison,” he added.