Today, Friday 14 April, the Juice probe was successfully launched from the spaceport of Kourou in French Guiana with destination Jupitera planet with a diameter of about 11 times that of Earth, which will have the task of revealing many of its mysteries.

It is the mission ofESA JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moon Explorer) to which theItalian Space Agency supported by the national scientific community and national industry.

The probe will have to face, with 3 tons of fuel on board, a journey of approx eight years to reach the orbit of Jupiter where it will remotely perform a series of overflights for another three years for a travel distance of approximately 800,000,000 km (800 million kilometres). The departure of the JUICE mission crowns a process that began in 2004. The launch of the carrier was scheduled for yesterday and was postponed by 24 hours due to bad weather.

The moment of departure of the JUICE probe for JUPITER

The purpose of the Juice mission

The JUICE probe will have to study the atmosphere and magnetosphere of the planet Jupiter, verify if its three moons, Ganymede, Europa and Callisto are habitable and also discover if there are, as hypothesized, oceans of water under the frozen surface. The probe will also try to study the conditions for the formation of planets and how the Solar System works.

What the Juice probe has on board

On board the JUICE probe there are three tools out of ten made by the Italian Space Agency in collaboration with the scientific community and industry of our country: the RIME Radarthe JANUS room and the tool of Radio Science 3GM. The JUICE solar panels, the largest ever made for an interplanetary mission, are by Leonardo.

RIME Radar

The radar RHYMES (Radar for Icy Moon Exploration) is capable of penetrating the icy surface of the Galilean satellites up to a depth of 9 km. The scientific data produced by the RIME radar, of which the “Principal Investigator” is from the University of Trento, will also be shared with NASA. The RIME was made by Thales Alenia Space in the plants in Rome and L’Aquila.

Juice probe’s RIME radar

JANUS telescope optical chamber

JANUS (Jovis, Amorum ac Natorum Undique Scrutator) is one optical chamber to study regional and local morphology and global processes on the moons and to map Jupiter’s clouds. The high-resolution camera of Janus was made in Leonardo with the collaboration of the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF). It will be used to monitor Jupiter’s atmosphere and study its three icy moons.

The optical chamber on the JAMUS telescope

The Janus camera left Leonardo’s factories in Campi Bisenzio and was transported to the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse in France to reach ESA’s Juice satellite.

3GM Radio Science Instrument

3GM (Gravity and Geophysics of Jupiter and the Galilean Moons) is a radio science instrument developed in collaboration with the Israel Space Agency (ISA) that will be used to study the gravity field and the extent of the internal oceans on the icy moons.

Italian bodies, institutes and universities involved

The Institutions and Universities that make up the scientific teams for the instruments with Italian participation are INAF – National Institute of Astrophysics (with offices in Rome, Teramo, Padua and Catania), University of Trento, Sapienza University of Rome, University of Roma Tre , Bruno Kessler Foundation (FBK), University of Bologna, University of Tor Vergata-Rome, Institute of Geosciences and Earth Resources (IGG) of the CNR, CISAS – University of Padua, Milan Polytechnic, University of Salento.

The Italian involvement was also fundamental in the optical head of another instrument MAJIS (Moons and Jupiter Imaging Spectrometer), of French responsibility and realized with a bilateral agreement between ASI and CNES with the participation of INAF for the coordination of related scientific activities. The MAJIS is a spectrometer that will be used to observe the characteristics of the troposphere of Jupiter and on the icy moons for the characterization of ices and minerals.

“JUICE is a mission that represents a source of pride for our country” declared the president of the Italian Space Agency George Saccoccia. “We are also protagonists of this mission and ASI has, as always, played the role of catalyst for the scientific and industrial skills and capabilities that our space sector can offer in the international arena. Italy’s contribution is close to 50% of the entire program through the tools we have on board, which are also the result of international collaborations with other European agencies, with the Israeli agency and with NASA’s JPL centre. The project required over 20 years of preparation and will arrive around Jupiter in about 8 years. Those who will study the data that will come to us from JUICE today are still attending schools or universities and this is significant of how this spirit of sharing is part of the space sector. A spirit that looks to the future with confidence.”

“It is a historic day for Europe and for Italy” he comments Marco Tavani, president of the National Institute of Astrophysics. “The JUICE probe has left for Jupiter and its icy moons and INAF boasts a fundamental contribution on board the mission, with leadership in several scientific instruments such as MAJIS and JANUS and a team of first-rate researchers. We are also proud of the fact that JUICE will fly to the gas giant carrying a commemorative plaque dedicated to our Galileo Galilei and his “Sidereus Nuncius”, the book in which he reported the first incredible observations of Jupiter and its satellites made with the telescope. A gesture that of Galileo, pointing the telescope at the sky, apparently “useless” but which changed the world. INAF confirms itself once again as the Italian Research Body protagonist of space exploration missions of the Solar System and the Universe, demonstrating the level of scientific excellence of our country“.

The probe started from Kourou, in French Guiana

