The European mission Juiceheaded towards Jupiter’s icy moons, is preparing to make a maneuver never performed before on August 19th and 20th. This maneuverwhich requires extreme precision, consists of first grazing the Moon and then the Earth, allowing the probe to brake and take a shortcut to Jupiter.

On August 19th, Juice will go down to just 700 kilometers from the moonwhile on August 20 it will graze Earth at a distance of 6,800 kilometers. Even the smallest error could compromise the entire mission, making this maneuver particularly risky.

Juice: The Challenge of the Journey to Jupiter

Travel to Jupiter It’s a complex challenge that requires a clever strategy. A direct flight would require 60 tons of propellant, an impossible weight to send into space. Scientists atEuropean Space Agency (ESA), with a significant Italian contribution, have therefore designed a journey that uses close flybys of Earth and Venus to save propellant.

During the flyby, several of Juice’s instruments will be turned on to test and calibrate them. “The Moon is an ideal calibrator, because we know its surface in great detail,” explains Pasquale Palumbo, a researcher at the Institute National of Astrophysics of Rome. This operation will serve to slow down the probe and redirect it towards Venus, which it will reach in 2025.

A long journey to Jupiter

Juice, powered by solar panels and equipped with many Italian-made instruments, will reach Jupiter’s orbit in July 2031. The probe also carries a plaque engraved with Galileo Galilei’s “Sidereus Nuncius,” a tribute to the great Italian scientist.

