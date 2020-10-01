‘My children feel so embarrassed watching my movies’ Juhi said that hardly any of his films, especially his early films, his children have taken interest in watching them. Juhi Chawla told, ‘Actually they feel quite ashamed to see my films, especially my old films.’

‘Arjun asked me, mother, is there romance in this film too?’ He told, ‘Infect My husband Jai Mehta told the children that they are Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke Dekho, it is quite a cute film. After this Arjun asked me, mother, is there romance in this film as well? And I said yes, it is a romantic comedy.

‘Son said he does not want to watch movies in which you have romance’ Juhi further said, ‘Son, after listening to my words, I do not want to see your films which have romance. It sounds so weird. So I’m not watching any of your movies, that’s all. They don’t want to see any of my films. ‘

‘I did not expect such a reaction from him’ Juhi said that the children praised her work only by watching her two films which included ‘Main Krishna Hoon’ and ‘Chalk and Duster’. ‘Main Krishna Hain’ is a lovely film, which I took on the preview to show the classmates and their parents. He spent a good time there. After watching ‘Chalk and Duster’ my son Arjun said that it was a good film and I did a really good job in this film. I was like on the seventh sky because I did not expect such a reaction from him.

Juhi Chawla, one of the famous actresses of the film industry, did many films in Bollywood which were only for children and younger audiences. Because of the children’s film, he wanted to show some of his films to his children too, but after watching it, he did not expect the kind of reaction he showed.