Toulouse (Union)

The horses of Yas, running the horse races belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the horses of the Shadwell stables tomorrow afternoon, will take on the great challenge in the Fedora wild races, at the Toulouse track, France. The 1,600-meter run, with a prize of 16,000 euros, was dedicated to purebred Arabian horses at the age of three years only, and 15 female skilled participants, led by the Yass representative for the management of horse races “Juhayna”, under the supervision of Anthony Fatrigant and the leadership of Fabrice Veron. Three-year-old Juhayna, a descendant of Daria and the mare “Zoha”, has never participated in any race before, but the stable is known for its graduation of emerging champions through the group of stallions and production mares located on the Al Wathba farm. The Emirates horses are also represented by the “nymph” of the stables of Shadwell, under the supervision of Francois Rohat and under the leadership of Valentine Segui. They descend from the “AF Sea” and the Persians “Adjdora de Puzzles”, and have never run races before. And competed for the title «Al Wakrah, under the supervision of Thomas Forsy, and led by the jockey Lori Follard, and she had previously finished second in her only participation in the second Pri Dibble race for a distance of 1400 meters. “ZF Al Mazoon”, under the supervision of T Lemer and led by Antoin Whirl, is seeking to turn the tables on its competitions, after it finished in third place twice, most notably by two lengths from the second “Al Wakrah” in the second Prijibel race. On the other hand, the horse stables of Shadwell under the supervision of James Owen dominated the first three places in the Swaddle race for the parity of the distance of 1600 meters, which was held yesterday at Chelmsford Racecourse in the United Kingdom. The champion «Wanasa» led by Jack Mitchell did not delay in highlighting her skill despite having problems during the course of the race, but she quickly regained her balance in the depth of the rectum to dominate the race, and surpassed by two lengths from the «Breaker» led by Alex Chadwick. “Wanasa” cut the race distance in a time of 1:46:10 minutes, while the third “Farha” came, led by stable knight Dean O’Neill.