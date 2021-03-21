We are used to the end, in these cases, always tragic. It is that M. was in danger today, and it was for 7 years when he was born in the streets. But he appeared alive and several questions arise from the operation.

The police did not find the girl, but a neighbor of the place. It was society that acted and it is the one that, before and now, took charge of their situation. The thing is when people get involved solidarity is empowered. It was not the State, which is the one that has been tracing the practice of propagating poverty for years.

And questions arise. Was it really a kidnapping? Did they need 1,000 Police men, Infantry, the Tactical Unit for Immediate Operations (UTOI) and personnel from the Departmental Support Group (GAD), to search for her? Could the same protocol have been used when Ivana Modica, Úrsula Bahillo, Florencia Figueroa and Jésica Benítez, to name a few, disappeared, where there were also complaints of violence, and who later appeared dead?

It is in no way justified that Carlos Savanz (39) has taken the girl and it will be the skills that will give us answers, because he also pursues it a complaint of sexual abuse of a minor.

While in Luján “the Berni circus tent” was being set up, the government juggled to see who would get the laurels from an operation that also deserves an investigation. Controversial figures reappear from the M. case. Of almost 8,000 people living on the streets in CABA, more than 10% are boys / girls according to social organizations, which contrast with the almost 1,200 of the Buenos Aires government. That is where today’s reader in her letter goes deep when she talks about that power That “It wastes on ruffled monarchies.”

Look also

Look also



.