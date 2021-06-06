The remarkable progress of the vaccination campaign, as well as the improvement of the epidemiological situation In Spain, it brings us closer to the end of the use of the mask, at least in outdoor spaces. Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), including slipped a possible date.

“If the evolution is still current, if people are aware that control measures still need to be maintained and respect the measurements population, it could be feasible that by the end of June or July masks in open places will not be necessary. It is very likely that it will happen at the end of July, of course in the open air. Indoors, in very specific groups where vaccination rates are very high, it will also be possible at the end of July“explained the epidemiologist.

Until the end of summer

However, other experts are not so optimistic. It is the case of Daniel López Acuña, former director of the World Health Organization (WHO): “There is a kind of Olympic competition of which community gets the gold medal from taking it away first when it is needed “, assured in the Ser string.

Thus, he considered “premature” his withdrawal, since “while we have a high incidence, we do not drop below 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and we cannot reach 70% of the vaccinated population, we must use the mask to protect and protect us. “

Therefore, López Acuña recalled in the aforementioned medium that “people who are vaccinated can have infection and be contagious even if they do not have severe symptoms. “In his opinion, the end of the mask is not so close:” It is essential and should stay until the end of the summer and achieve that supposed group immunity. “

Return from nightlife

Another of his great concerns is related to back to nightlife activity: “With the incidence still high and a percentage of vaccinated not large enough to give us coverage that generates a group protection is premature, inadequate and counterproductive. “

The expert highlighted the danger represented by these places: “It is where more pollution can be generated because they are poorly ventilated, closed places, the use of the mask is not carried out strictly and the physical distance cannot be maintained by the type of activity “.