Mexico City.- Judges and magistrates are on the rise to protest against the reform of the Judicial Branch, which violates human rights, said Juana Fuentes, district judge and national director of the Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (JUFED).

“We know that we have a reform to discuss, therefore, we are taking these actions (the national march and the suspension of activities) with the intention of fighting for democracy in this country, that is why we are here fighting.

“Because (the reform) is a total violation of the rights not only of us, but also of society,” she said. When questioned about the response of the Legislature after employees of the Judicial Branch gave her a document, she indicated that it does not yet exist.

“We continue to insist (…) It is important for society to know that there is no response, a clear example that they are not willing to listen to or respect people’s rights,” he said.

Fuentes said that they have received support at an international level. “We have already received very good support from neighbouring countries and, of course, those who do not want to listen must be urged to do so. “It has been very satisfying to know that we are in a fair fight because the business sector, bar associations, and the countries themselves, where Mexico plays a fundamental role in international negotiations, have joined together and, well, we must listen to our neighbours from time to time. “What we are really doing with this fight is protecting citizens,” he said. He indicated that this Monday a position will be set for the movement. “We will make a position with this fight because we have to talk every day, we have to insist until they listen to us,” he mentioned.