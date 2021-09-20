Actress specialized in comedies in which she was almost always the naive blonde -and sometimes a bit silly-, Judy Holliday was an actress of great talent, always above the wimps she was offered. Winner of an Oscar and a Golden Globe, she was one of George Cukor’s favorite actresses.

Judy Holliday, Judith Tuvim by real name, (New York, June 21, 1921 – New York, June 7, 1965), wanted to be an actress from her student days, managing to act in student roles. Her first job opportunity was offered to her by Orson Welles, but not as an actress, but as a telephone operator for her legendary Mercury Theater. This meant getting to know the world of theater and the previous step to being part of a disco show and focusing on what she knew she wanted to be, an actress.

His career began in 1938, as a member of a cabaret group called The Revuers. The other members of the group were Betty Comden and Adolph Green, future writers of ‘Singing in the Rain’, Alvin Hammer and John Frank. The Revuers had a stable headquarters in New York until it was disbanded in 1944 and, thanks to its success, Judy was offered her Hollywood debut with her colleagues in the film ‘Greenwich Village’ (1944), a Fox musical directed by Walter Lang, but the number they performed was suppressed in the montage.

But Fox who was really interested in The Revuers, was Judy Holliday, so they offered her a contract, appearing briefly in titles such as Lewis Seiler’s ‘Something for the boys’ (1944) and ‘Appointment in the skies’ (1944 ) by George Cukor. But after them, Fox, despite admitting her qualities as an actress, did not renew her contract, claiming that her physique did not fit the profile that the studio was looking for. Disappointed, Judy returns to New York, to the Broadway theater, where she made her debut on March 20, 1945 at the Belasco Theater with the play ‘Kiss Them for Me’.

Playwright Garson Kanin had written a comedy role specifically to be featured on Broadway by his actress friend Jean Arthur, who played it for a few weeks, but after the actress’s many troubles and illnesses, Kanin decided to cast Billy Holliday to play. replace her, and soon Hollywood would give the actress a second chance.

She is chosen to play a supporting role in ‘Adam’s rib’ (1949) alongside Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy. The success of the film leads to Hollyday being considered the revelation of the year for her outstanding portrayal of silly blonde. And shortly after they offer him to star in the film version of ‘Born yesterday’ (1950) where he brings to the big screen the character he had played for four years on Broadway. For him, Hollyday won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical and the Oscar for best actress, defeating such fearsome rivals as Gloria Swanson, who was nominated for ‘Twilight of the Gods’ and Anne Baxter and Bette. Davis for ‘Naked Eve’.

A communist past



But McCarthyism dominates Hollywood and Judy Holliday is called to testify for her communist past. The investigation was concluded three months later in the face of inconclusive evidence against her, and Holliday made her best interpretation in the statement in Washington before the committee speaking more as if she were her character from ‘Born Yesterday’ than as herself, she interpreted as the dim-witted young man with whom he had appeared before the public. Despite this, she became part of the Hollywood blacklist so from that moment she found herself with many problems working in radio and television, being Harry Cohn, the Columbia magnate, the only one who helped her to move on. .

George Cukor calls her for ‘Girl for marriage’ (1952) and ‘The blonde phenomenon’ (1954) as well as with Richard Quine for ‘Full of life’ and ‘A solid gold cadillac’, both from 1956. At the same time she takes up again the theater, where she had a resounding success with ‘Sounds the phone’ which earned her a Tony in 1957. Shortly after, and after finding herself unwell in a performance, she was diagnosed with breast cancer that she would end up overcoming by becoming an image to raise awareness of the society of a disease that was not wanted to talk about. Vincente Minnelli claims her as the protagonist of the film version of ‘The telephone rings’, which would be her farewell to the cinema.

Breast cancer metastasized throughout her body. Judy Hollyday died in New York on July 7, 1965, at the age of 43 and with a career ahead of her. In memory she remains as a talented actress and the best innocent and naive blonde Hollywood has ever had.