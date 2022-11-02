There it is, on the stairs, together with some laundry: the brand new World Cup medal of Sanne van Dijke (27). Her second. Bronze, in the up to 70 kg class, after beating Japan’s Shiho Tanaka. After that bronze party she lifted Tanaka, who got injured, also got off the mat for a while. The audience in Uzbekistan loved it. The press too. Van Dijke calls all that attention “a bit exaggerated, but fun for the sport”.

Incidentally, she didn’t want to carry Tanaka at all in the first place, but just support it, she says at the kitchen table. She lives not far from her parental home, in Heeswijk-Dinther in Brabant. “But she didn’t understand. So I thought: I’ll pick you up.”

When we speak, Van Dijke has just been home a few days after the World Judo Championship, which lasted until October 13. Next weekend she will be back on the mat for another big tournament, a grand slam in Azerbaijan. In addition to all that judo, she also accelerated her training to become a social studies teacher. That is “quite oppressive”, but she does not want to have to study the year before the Paris Games, in 2024.

Always on stage

Well, bronze. Bronze again. Just like at the Tokyo Games and the previous World Cup in Budapest, both in 2021. Yet we do not have to feel sorry for her, says Van Dijke. “I am very ambitious and I say that. So everyone thinks: Sanne is completely sad, because she has a bronze medal. While I think: bronze is also pretty good. Sure, I want gold, but it’s not like I’m some loser.”

In addition: in the past European Championships, World Championships and at the Olympic Games, Van Dijke has always been on the podium. “That is quite special, because judo is an unforgivable sport.” One mistake and a tournament can literally be over in seconds.

And in Tokyo, Van Dijke was even the only Dutch judoka to go home with a medal. That happened to the Dutch team at the Games before that, Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Then there was only bronze for Anicka van Emden.

Judo association JBN – with former beach volleyball player Gijs Ronnes as the new director of top sport – has changed some things. For example, the qualification process for the Olympic Games, where only one judoka per weight class is allowed, has been changed. The selection committee has been abolished, it is now purely about competition points.

This is to prevent a situation such as that between Van Dijke and Kim Polling in the run-up to Tokyo: Van Dijke was chosen, but Polling objected several times (in vain).

Ronnes places more emphasis on the mental state and resilience of judokas. Although Van Dijke says, “not that much of it”. She thinks that has to do with her seniority. “In the past, bullying in judo stemmed from hierarchy.”

In February, the judo association announced that it would participate in a major study into top sports culture in the Netherlandspaid for by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, for, among other things, “potential harassment” and “signs of a culture of fear”.

But what constitutes a good top sports climate is a difficult subject for Van Dijk. “Of course you want people to feel good about themselves. That’s the most important thing. But if you want to get to the top, you have to look for limits, not psychologically, but physically. And if you look for that limit, you will cross it once. If you say to your coach: I don’t want any more and he says: well then not. Yes, that’s fine, but are you doing enough?”

Have you been pushed beyond limits?

“Well, when I was younger, there was quite a toxic culture among judokas. I did cry in the car. From: oh, do I have to go there again. Terrible, terrible. But hey, I’ve gotten better and tougher as a result.”

What did you dread when you were in that car?

“Yeah, getting beat up. That also affects your psyche. If you keep falling and they say: ‘Get up, Van Dijke! Why do you sit down man, lazy one. Get up!’” A laugh: “And then you think: I don’t want any more! And yet I think those things are part of it. But there are also people for whom it has gone too far. If you’re really harassed or bullied, it’s different.”

And can you also have a climate that is physically hard, but not mentally? Or do you think you have to train athletes to be able to cope with that?

“Yes, then there must be a network around athletes, from an early age. With lifestyle coaches, psychologists, sports psychologists.”

What do you learn from a sports psychologist? Did that make you mentally stronger?

“Yes, of course. The first time I saw the sports psychologist I was 16 or so. I had a World Cup under 17. And then I sometimes thought: maybe I can do this. And then immediately: no, no, no, I shouldn’t think about that. Then I put it away for months. But because of that, I couldn’t even talk on match days because of the nerves. But then the psychologist said: maybe you will become world champion, you’re allowed to think that, right? That was the first step. When I was 16 I was puking and now when I walk along the mat on such a day, I listen to music, I make a joke.”

That makes it more fun.

“Yeah. There are people who are so nervous. Another judoka recently told me that she had listened to a podcast of an athlete who went to sleep before a match day and thought: I hope the hall burns down. And she says: I have that too! Well, I also had something like that at the Games. I thought: if I walk out now and break a leg, I can’t do judo anymore. That seemed quite relaxed to me. But once I went for bronze, I said to myself: okay San, it’s done after this match anyway. Whatever happens, it’s over in half an hour. I could find my peace in that.”

Handy to learn, even outside of sports.

“Yes, but in sports I always feel mentally strongest. In normal life I can lie on the couch and think: what a misery. Then I sometimes need a helping hand. I don’t have that in sports.”

How come you think?

“Maybe because I have the confidence. In sports I know what I’m doing. Look, I’m sure I’m in life in itself am not the best. And not number two or three, haha. It imposter syndrome: don’t you realize that I’m just doing what? But in judo I just really don’t have that. Then I think: I’m just the best, just watch how I’m going to do that, maybe you’ll learn something from it.”

Do you think you’ll ever get that kind of confidence in other parts of your life?

„Yes, partly yes, but I don’t think I have a master of life going to be.”

And standing in front of the class, you have to dare to do that. How do you feel there?

“Yeah, it’s funny that you bring up that, because I suddenly thought of something. I will soon have to teach independently for the first time. And I sat with our mom yesterday and she said: exciting. But I thought, well, what could happen? If the mess breaks out, I just walk out the door after 50 minutes. Just like with that bronze medal at the Games. So maybe I’ll use those sports skills more often.”

Did that battle with Kim Polling in the run-up to those Games put extra pressure on you once you were on mat in Tokyo?

“Well, if you lose the first round, then you know people will say: see, Kim should have gone. But actually it was easier than before. Because certainly the last six months everything was so fraught. You are also so close together. When she was on the physio bench, I was taping next to it. So actually the Games were pretty relaxed, then you’re just on your own. Of course there was pressure, but there was also a lot of pressure.”

Sanne van Dijke: ‘I don’t think I have a master of life gonna be’

Photo Merlin Daleman



There was also a time when Van Dijke no longer had any interest at all in the Tokyo Games, when that conflict with Polling could be stolen from her. That was after the suicide of her eldest brother Steven, in April 2020. Judo suddenly felt very unimportant, and in addition: because of corona measures, she was not even allowed to train. In an article on the website of the Dutch judo team she told last year that she thought at that time: let Kim have a good time.

Two months later, the suicide of judoka Ilona Lucassen, who, according to her mother, had suffered a lot from the lockdown and the disappearance of the structure of top judo. so she said in an interview with AD.

Together with a friend, Van Dijke decided to run a marathon in 2020, to raise money for the 113 Suicide Prevention Foundation, and to draw attention to making suicidal thoughts a topic for discussion.

That walking, she had already started in corona time. „To myself a little sane to keep. Everyone was working from home, but I just had nothing. And then my brother died and I felt so helpless. Well, I wasn’t going to get Steven back with it, but I had to do something with it.”

Last year she ran the Amsterdam Marathon, in 4.59.53. After a training schedule of three weeks and with a judo body that is not built for those long distances at all. “Pfff, what a hell. But I am very proud of it. Look, a judo career is a cool job, but it’s very selfish. And you can broaden it: you help in the fight against obesity and inspire children or something. But you don’t think that when I step on the mat, I think of an obese child. And with that marathon, that just wasn’t the case. I feel like I’ve done something there.”

And of course, she says, this was a one-off. “You do a trick, and you make money with it. But it really made me think: how can I contribute in a sustainable way in the future?”

And what exactly is, Van Dijke is not yet sure. Volunteer work maybe. She has already looked into helping refugees in Greece after the Paris Games. “But that didn’t work as expected, because they call you when you are needed. Also logical actually. So you can’t say: after August I have six weeks off. But at least something like that, you know?”

You can talk about suicide at the national helpline 113 Suicide Prevention. Phone 0900-0113 or www.113.nl.