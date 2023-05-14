The outcome of the fight between blogger and pop-MMA fighter Yevgeny Ershov and mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Emelianenko depends only on the shape of the last athlete. This opinion was shared on Sunday, May 13, by the world and European champion in judo and sambo wrestling Alexei Ledenev.

“Sasha Emelianenko is a very cool guy. We all know that he has a weak side, with which he, I hope, will someday fight and win against her, ”said the judoka, speaking about the form of Alexander Emelianenko.

Ledenev also noted Ershov’s physical training. According to him, the fighter now weighs more than 100 kg, while two years ago his weight was 80 kg.

“A blogger, it would seem, but he can show something very bright,” the sambo wrestler concluded.

Earlier, on May 11, Ershov expressed the hope that his opponent would give a worthy rebuff in the upcoming battle.

Russian boxer Eduard Troyanovsky suggested on May 10 that Yershov could well win in a fight with Emelianenko. He pointed out that bloggers successfully participate in professional fights, such as American Jake Paul. Therefore, Ershov, according to Troyanovsky, has every chance of winning.

Ershov and Alexander Emelianenko will fight on May 26 at the REN TV Fight Club super series tournament. There will be four fights in the format of “three rounds of three minutes”.

The main fight of the evening will be held by Russian MMA fighter Alexei Oleinik and Briton Oli Thompson. The co-main fight will be the confrontation between the mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Emelianenko and the blogger, athlete Yevgeny Ershov. In addition, pop-MMA star, master of sports in boxing Zelimkhan Dukaev, nicknamed Machine Gunner, and Yury Ryaboy, a fighter of the Our Business league, will meet in the ring.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the fights live, starting at 23:00.