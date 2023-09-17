Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/16/2023 – 17:33

Judoka Larissa Pimenta beat her compatriot Jéssica Pereira, in the semifinals, and overcame her Mexican opponent in the decision to take the gold medal in the light-weight category (52kg) at the Pan-American and Oceania Championships in Calgary (Canada). Jessica took the bronze.

The other national gold medals came from Matheus Takaki (60kg), a continental debutant, beating Australian Joshua Katz, by waza-ari, and Daniel Cargnin, owner of two Pan-American titles in the 66kg category. This was the Olympic medalist’s first achievement in the 73kg category.

Silver went to Olympic champion Rafaela Silva, women’s lightweight category (57kg). The Rio native fell in the final to host Christa Deguchi, also a world champion, as was the Brazilian.

The other bronze medals went to Michel Augusto (60 kg), Natasha Ferreira (48kg) and Willian Lima (66kg).