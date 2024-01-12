Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The youth judo team continues its daily training, in morning and evening periods, after its arrival in Tunisia, to establish a training camp in the Tunisian city of Kairouan, in preparation for the upcoming participations, including the first Gulf Youth Games 2024, which the UAE will host next April, in addition to Arab and Asian competitions, as well as International players participate with clubs in the His Highness the President’s Cup, the local league for that category, and the annual Japanese Ambassador to the UAE Cup tournament, scheduled in Abu Dhabi, which contributes to raising the technical level.

The young team in the Kairouan camp includes 10 players, namely Munther Musa Al-Balushi, Muhammad Nabil Al-Naqbi, Ali Rashid Al-Naqbi, Ahmed Abdullah Youssef (Khor Fakkan), Ali Hassan Ibrahim, Hamid Saeed Al-Hammadi (Ittihad Kalba), Mana Jumaa Abdul Rahman, and Hamad Ahmed. Khamis (Sharjah), Saif Salem Al Hammadi (Fujairah Martial Arts), and Thiab Ibrahim Al Junaibi (Sharjah Self-Defense), under the supervision of coach Jaafar Al-Nakhli. The program includes gradual training, whether in two or three periods, in the joint training camp, which includes 115 players, with… Playing the first trial match today with the elite team in Sfax, and the second next Tuesday, with the youth clubs gathering, before returning on January 20.

Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Federation, was keen to ensure the arrival of the youth team delegation, headed by Muhammad Jassim, Assistant Secretary, and including Shaaban Al-Sayyid, the technical director, and the regularity of the training program as planned, in a way that reflects the future technical benefit on the future team.