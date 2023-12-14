Thursday, December 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Judo | Yle: A national team athlete is suspected of abuse

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Judo | Yle: A national team athlete is suspected of abuse

The athlete has denied the charges, and according to the Judo Federation, he has no obstacle to continue his sports career for the time being.

Finland a national team judoka is suspected of an assault that happened in his free time. The suspicion is under investigation by the authorities, he says Over.

According to the Judo Federation, the athlete has denied the charges, and for now there is no obstacle for him to continue his sports career.

“We had a discussion about it. We think from many angles. Based on the information we received from the athlete and his lawyer, we considered that there is no obstacle to the continuation of the career for the time being”, President of the Judo Association Esa Niemi says to Yle.

According to Niemi, violence of any kind is not part of judo's values. Although the Judo Federation is not the subject of the investigation or a party, the federation helps in the investigation if necessary.

See also  Seven-day incidence increases for the third day in a row

The suspected act of violence took place on December 2 in front of a restaurant in the center of Helsinki.

According to Yle, the security guard had been removing people who were in front of the restaurant, as a result of which strong violence was directed at him. The organizer was injured in the situation.

The case is being investigated as aggravated assault.

#Judo #Yle #national #team #athlete #suspected #abuse

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The new university that Elon Musk plans to open in Texas: everything you need to know

The new university that Elon Musk plans to open in Texas: everything you need to know

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result