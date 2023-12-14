Judo | Yle: A national team athlete is suspected of abuse

The athlete has denied the charges, and according to the Judo Federation, he has no obstacle to continue his sports career for the time being.

Finland a national team judoka is suspected of an assault that happened in his free time. The suspicion is under investigation by the authorities, he says Over.

According to the Judo Federation, the athlete has denied the charges, and for now there is no obstacle for him to continue his sports career.

“We had a discussion about it. We think from many angles. Based on the information we received from the athlete and his lawyer, we considered that there is no obstacle to the continuation of the career for the time being”, President of the Judo Association Esa Niemi says to Yle.

According to Niemi, violence of any kind is not part of judo's values. Although the Judo Federation is not the subject of the investigation or a party, the federation helps in the investigation if necessary.

The suspected act of violence took place on December 2 in front of a restaurant in the center of Helsinki.

According to Yle, the security guard had been removing people who were in front of the restaurant, as a result of which strong violence was directed at him. The organizer was injured in the situation.

The case is being investigated as aggravated assault.