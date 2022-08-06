Abu Dhabi (Union)

The judo team won gold and bronze in the Asian Championship for Elite Champions, which concluded today, “Saturday”, in the city of Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan, with the participation of 17 countries, including 5 Arab teams, and Japan came at the top of the overall ranking of the championship, with 5 gold and two silver medals.

Our player Zafer Kosov won the gold under 100 kg, by defeating the Kazakh Islam Ozbayev, the owner of the land, the hospitality and the public.

On the first day of the championship, Basho Nogzari, our player, won the bronze in the under-81 kg weight, at the expense of Vladimir, the Kyrgyz player, after he missed the opportunity to win the gold medal, after losing in the quarter-final match, against Japanese Asaki Takeshi, who restored consideration for his loss in the championship. Paris is the Grand Slam tournament, and the Japanese player, who won the gold weight, was keen to come to the changing room after the end of the match, in the presence of Nasser Al-Tamimi, and also the head of the Japanese delegation, to congratulate Basho Nozari for the “bronze”, in a good spirit that embodies a title of honorable sports competition.

The mission received, during a phone call, the congratulations of Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, who praised the achievement and the outstanding level that the judo team showed during the “Asian Elite” championship, crowning the effort with a gold and bronze medal in the under 100 kg and under 81 kg. Respectively.

Ibn Thaloub, exceptionally, praised the strong level presented by the “rookie” Al-Naqbi, in his match against Artur, the Kyrgyz champion, in the weight of under 73 kg, stressing that Al-Naqbi represents a project for a strong player in the field of the game.