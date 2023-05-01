Judo | Ukraine explained its withdrawal from the World Cup: “We don’t see a bridge to peace”

Ukraine boycotts the Judo World Championships because Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate in them.

Ukrainian The judo federation gave what was expected on Monday notification for withdrawing from the Judo World Championships in Qatar.

Head coach of the national judo team Vitaly Dubrova already said on Sunday that the country is boycotting the games because the International Judo Federation (IJF) allows Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in them as neutral athletes.

At the same time, Dubrova confirmed that the official announcement will come on Monday. It happened, and the Ukrainian Judo Federation gave reasons for its boycott in its statement.

“The majority of the team are athletes who are in active service in the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” the Ukrainian Judo Federation said.

“They are part of the army that invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and is still waging a brutal and full-scale war in our region, bombing cities and civilian homes and killing civilians and children.”

to the World Cup among the named Russian athletes are at least seven judokas of the CSKA, or the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army.

“More than 250 Ukrainian athletes have given their lives defending their country. There are also judokas among them,” says the country’s judo federation.

“We do not see neutrality, equal conditions or a bridge to peace here, as the IJF states in its statement regarding Russian and Belarusian athletes.”

President of Russia Vladimir Putin was named honorary president of the IJF in 2008. The title was taken from him when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukrainians can be satisfied with that, unlike the recent decision. According to the Ukrainian Judo Federation, it is against the guidelines of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

News agency On Monday, AFP highlighted the chairman of the IOC by Thomas Bach the recent position according to which the competition venues remain closed to athletes who actively support the war and who have a contractual relationship with the Russian or Belarusian army.

“We see this decision as inconsistent with the latest recommendations of the IOC,” the Ukrainian Judo Federation said.

“The IOC said on March 28 that the status of neutral athlete can only be granted to those athletes who are not soldiers.”