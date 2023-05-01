Judo | Ukraine boycotts the Judo World Championships: “Unfortunately, the Russian ruble won”

The International Judo Federation allows Russians and Belarusians to return to their competitions.

Ukrainian The national judo team announced on Sunday that it will boycott the sport’s World Championships, which will begin in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on May 7.

The sports website reported on the matter Inside the Games. The website has requested a comment from the International Judo Federation (IJF), but has not yet received a response.

Head coach of the national team Vitaly Dubrova said that he found out about the participation of Russians and Belarusians through the participant lists.

“We waited and hoped that common sense would prevail. Unfortunately, the Russian ruble won,” Dubrova added of the Ukrainians Tribune– and sport.ua-according to sports websites.

According to Dubrova, the Ukrainian Judo Federation will officially announce the boycott on Monday.

International judo federation announced on Saturday that they will allow athletes representing Russia and Belarus to participate in their events as neutral athletes.

“The IJF is committed to promoting and protecting judo as a peaceful means of respecting human rights and supporting international unity, friendship and peace,” the organization said about its values.

At the same time, the IJF said that it opposes any kind of aggression, discrimination, war or loss of human life.

Russian and Belarusian athletes compete in the IJF websites included in Doha in a group named as a team of independent and neutral athletes.

The IJF said it checks the athletes’ backgrounds with the help of an “independent and reputable company”, especially for possible war propaganda.

Dubrovan according to the inspections are a mere formality. According to him, there are at least seven Russian judokas of the CSKA, or the army’s central sports club, on the list.

Olympic bronze medalists in Tokyo Niiaz Ilyasov is one of the athletes who made it to the World Championships. Inside the Games said that Ilyasov has a military rank of lieutenant.

Winner of two world championships, European championship and Olympic bronze medal Darja Bilodid is one of the Ukrainian judokas criticizing the IJF’s decision.

“I believe that allowing military personnel from a terrorist country that kills Ukrainian soldiers every day to participate in international games is unacceptable,” Bilodid said, according to Inside the Games.